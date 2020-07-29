Fans were pretty ecstatic when Twilight author, Stephenie Meyer, announced that she had a brand new Twilight book in the works, more than 15 years after the first one came out! Yep, the new book, called Midnight Sun, will tell the same story as the Twilight, but from Edward’s point of view instead of Bella’s! But wait, are they going to turn it into a movie, you ask? Well guys, the director of the original flick just spilled all the tea on the possibility of them making another Twilight film, and she said she would love to get the cast back together!

“[It] would be fun. It would be fascinating,” Catherine Hardwicke told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the possibility of them making a Midnight Sun movie.

As fans know, the OG flick came out in November 2008, and starred Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. But as much as she wants them to reprise their roles, Catherine doesn’t know if it’s possible.

“Rob is Batman now… And Kristen is in a million beautiful projects,” she continued. “Who knows what would happen.”

On the bright side, the new book is set to hit stands on August 4, 2020 — which means we’re just days away now — and we can’t wait!

“When Edward Cullen and Bella Swan met in Twilight, an iconic love story was born. But until now, fans have heard only Bella’s side of the story. At last, readers can experience Edward’s version in the long-awaited companion novel, Midnight Sun,” a statement about it reads. “This unforgettable tale, as told through Edward’s eyes, takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event he has experienced in his many years as a vampire. As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life.”

How epic does that sound?! Can it be August 4 already?!

