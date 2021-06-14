When it comes to her tattoo designs, Olivia Holt loves to show them off!

The actress took to Instagram in June 2021, and gave fans a “tattoo tour” while answering questions from her social media followers. While the Cruel Summer actress didn’t go into much detail about their meanings, she did give fans a look at all five ink designs that she’s racked up over the years. Some of Olivia’s tats are smaller than others, and while a few stay hidden, eagle-eye fans have pointed out her more noticeable body art.

Before starring in the 2021 Freeform series Cruel Summer, Olivia appeared in the fan-favorite show Cloak and Dagger on the same network. Following her role as Tandy Bowen / Dagger, she got a tattoo dedicated to the character. And there’s definitely more dainty designs to come in Olivia’s future.

While chatting with MTV in June 2021, the actress even revealed that if she was able to get any tattoo at the moment it would be “a skateboard.” Elsewhere in the same interview, Olivia noted that she “just got into skateboarding … hence the tattoo.”

During a separate interview with Parade, the “Do You Miss Me” songstress also talked about her recent love of the sport. “I got into skateboarding probably about a year ago,” the former Disney Channel star said in June 2021, noting that she got into it because “this guy skates by my house every single day.” After watching him, Olivia said, “I just want to be a skateboarder.”

“To get from Point A to Point B on a skateboard is just the most effortlessly cool thing I think you can do,” she gushed. From the sound of it, Olivia’s fans may be seeing a skateboard tattoo on the actress’ body in the very near future, especially if she continues to practice.

Aside from getting new tattoos, Olivia found a way to use her already-existing ink designs to help others. In 2019, she teamed up with PopSockets to create a cell phone accessory inspired by two of her tats. “Excited to share that I’ve partnered with PopSockets to create this rad design that are inspired by my two favorite tattoos I have,” she share in a since-deleted Instagram post. The three different PopSockets were decorated with a moon and seven-point star, and 50% of the proceeds from each purchase went to the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

