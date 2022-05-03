She’s here, she’s happy and she’s healthy! Olivia Rodrigo walked the 2022 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, May 2, in New York City for the second year in a row.

This time around, Olivia, 19, went with a purple Versace dress adorned with her signature butterfly symbol. Talk about iconic! Her hair cascaded down her back as she posed for pics on the stairs, and her long legs were on full display.

The songstress’ appearance at the star-studded event comes after her two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall on April 26 and 27. “So happy and so healthy,” Olivia, 19, shared via Instagram following her concerts, alongside photos from the show. “Thank u radio city for 2 magical nights what a dream come true.”

As fans know, Olivia’s appearance at the Met Gala this year isn’t the first time she’s walked the iconic red carpet. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star made her Met Gala debut last year wearing a black lace Saint Laurent jumpsuit.

“I think it’s really fun that I’m not wearing a dress to my first Met,” she told Vogue in a September 2021 behind-the-scenes video. “I just think it looks so rock ‘n’ roll and yet so sophisticated.”

When talking specifically about choosing a Saint Laurent look, Olivia added, “Their clothes are so punk rock and yet feminine, and that’s something I always try to achieve in my fashion sense and my style in everyday life. I always think they’re pushing boundaries and doing really cool things, so I feel really lucky to get to wear them to my first Met.”

In the video, the “Traitor” songstress also shared some accessories details.

“I never wear long nails because you can’t play guitar with acrylic nails very well, but when I do I feel so fancy,” Olivia explained. “I think after tonight I’m going to need a hamburger and fries.”

Nearly a month after she made her Met Gala debut, Olivia chatted with Teen Vogue and revealed what it was like inside the event, noting that she was seated next to BLACKPINK member Rosé.

“She’s the best,” Olivia gushed in October 2021. “We’d hung out before, and she’s actually the sweetest angel alive. I was so happy I was sitting next to her because I was so nervous and when I sat down it was like, ‘Oh, my god I have a friend here.’ She’s absolutely the best, couldn’t sing her praises enough. She’s so talented. Nicest person in the world too.”

Can’t wait to hear what’s in store for this year! Scroll through the gallery to see Olivia’s 2022 Met Gala look.

