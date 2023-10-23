Olivia Rodrigo has no problem opening up about her mental health.

The singer admitted she feels “so fortunate to have been in therapy for so long,” during an October 2023 interview with Mix 104.1 Boston, noting that it’s been “really amazing” to talk about her struggles.

“I think that there’s sort of a stigma sometimes that if you’re not, you know, if you don’t have this one issue that you’re going through … if you’re generally pretty happy and neurotypical or whatever, you shouldn’t waste your time,” she shared. “But I’m usually pretty OK, and going to therapy has just made my life so much better, just exponentially made me so much happier of a person, so much more grounded. I feel like that’s the thing. It’s nice to have someone who you can talk to who doesn’t know anything else about your life. It’s just kind of that one-on-one time.”

During the same interview, Olivia — whose dad is a family therapist — urged everyone to try therapy. She also admitted that her therapist has an “opinion” about decisions Olivia makes.

She joked that her therapist often asks, “Why are you doing that? Don’t do that!” to which Olivia always says, “You’re right.”

Previously, the “Drivers License” songstress got candid about the impact whirlwind fame had on her mental health.

“I’m taking it one step at a time,” Olivia explained during an interview with Vogue Singapore from September 2021. “It can be really tough on your mental health, though. I’m grateful for the people who like me for me, and keep me separated from all the noise and tabloids or what people are saying about me on social media. That’s always been a top priority.”

Olivia went on to say that “recognition changes everything and also changes nothing in your life,” further discussing her whirlwind rise to fame.

“The problems I was having a year ago are still the problems I’m having now, and things that brought me joy a year ago are still the things that bring me joy now,” she shared. “It’s just another aspect of life that you need to learn how to deal with, but it doesn’t change who you are as a person.”

