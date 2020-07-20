Prepare yourselves, people, because the One Tree Hill stars are officially reuniting for a brand new project and we can’t contain our excitement! Yep, that’s right, it was recently revealed that Hilarie Burton Morgan, Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush are going to team up for a major rewatch of the fan-favorite series for an upcoming podcast.

During a recent appearance on Hilarie’s show with her husband Jeffree Dean Morgan, Friday Night In With the Morgans, Bethany opened up about the podcast and, naturally, people are super excited for it. For those who missed it, the actress — who played Haley James Scott on the show — dropped the major bomb after Hilarie read a fan question that asked “Joy, would you and Hilarie be up for a One Tree Hill sequel?”

“We have something in the works. We are going to do a podcast,” Bethany dished. Hilarie added, “We’re going to do a rewatch podcast.”

Unfortunately, the lovely ladies didn’t reveal when exactly their podcast would be released or if any other special guests would be making an appearance. We seriously hope they announce something soon!

As fans know, this epic announcement came just a few days after Bethany took to Instagram and posted a major teaser that the cast might be reuniting.

“Some pretty great #backtoschool news for you all… Coming soon! #oth #ravens,” she captioned a photo of lockers in a school, possibly Tree Hill High.

At the time, Sophia and Hilarie further added to speculation by commenting a bunch of emojis on the Instagram post.

Now we know that the cast isn’t physically headed back to Tree Hill High, but that they will be watching themselves onscreen for the first time in years. Yep, we’re sure they have a lot of set secrets to share and we’ll be the first ones tuning into their debut podcast episode!

