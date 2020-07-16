Brace yourselves, guys, because there might be a One Tree Hill reboot in the works. Although nothing has been confirmed just yet, star of the iconic teen series Bethany Joy Lenz (who fans will remember as Haley James Scott) recently posted a major teaser on Instagram and, naturally, fans are totally freaking out over it!

“Some pretty great #backtoschool news for you all… Coming soon! #oth #ravens,” she captioned a photo of lockers in a school, possibly Tree Hill High.

But that’s not all! Further adding to speculation, Bethany’s former costars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan (who played Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer) commented a bunch of emojis on the Instagram post. Yep, its safe to say that something is definitely in the works!

As fans know, this isn’t the first time the idea of a One Tree Hill reboot or reunion has been brought up. Back in March, some people were seriously convinced that Chad Michael Murray posted a teaser when he shared a snap of his character, Lucas Scott’s Tree Hill High basketball jersey.

“Working on a little somethin’ somethin’,” the 38-year-old captioned the pic.

With both of these teasers, fans want some answers, but all the stars have stayed pretty mum about the entire situation. We really hope they announce something soon because, let’s be real, an OTH reboot would be everything we never knew we needed!

For those who missed it, One Tree Hill aired for nine seasons from 2003-2012. The drama series followed the relationship between two half-brothers, Lucas and Nathan Scott, throughout their high school years and into adulthood. After the show ended, it became the fourth-longest running series in the CW’s history. Fans have hoped for the stars to return to Tree Hill High ever since the last episode aired, and only time will tell if these longtime friends and former costars will get together and film something special for all their loyal viewers.

