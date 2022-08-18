One relationship in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin fans can’t seem to get enough of is definitely Noa (played by Maia Reficco) and Shawn (played by Alex Aiono). Throughout season 1 of the PLL reboot, the two are a reliable source of support for one another, a healthy and refreshing relationship as opposed to so many of the other toxic ones known to the PLL franchise. Keep reading to see their relationship timeline!

In Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Maia plays the character of Noa Olivar. Noa is described as “a track star who is freshly out of juvenile detention. Her character is sarcastic, straightforward, spunky and definitely loyal to her friends,” according to Deadline.

Alex plays Shawn, “Noa’s supportive boyfriend and one of the most popular jocks at Millwood High,” according to Deadline. In the first few episodes of the new series based on Pretty Little Liars, Alex’s character is consistently supportive of Noa, who was just released from juvie. He refuses to attend a high school dance because Noa isn’t allowed to go, doesn’t judge her for her time in juvie, and is all-around a great boyfriend.

“Shawn is the opposite of what you would think a jock is,” Jordan Gonzalez, who plays Ash, said of Shawn’s character in a YouTube video for HBO Max. “He is kind and he looks out for anybody that’s in his life. I think it goes to show how much he wants to protect Noa and wants the best for Noa’s future.”

Although the relationship does have some bumps along the season, it’s only due to the care that Shawn and Noa have for one another. After the first few episodes were released on July 28, 2022, audiences immediately took a liking to Shawn and the actor who plays him. “Shawn and Noa have gotta be endgame. I’m cementing it now,” said one user on Twitter. Another user liked Shawn, but was also suspicious of his character. “Shawn looking more and more sus after every ep. how does he always know everything going on with noa?” wrote another.

It’s no surprise that fans of the show think Shawn might just be too good to be true! It is Pretty Little Liars, after all.

Scroll through our gallery to see Noa and Shawn’s complete relationship timeline in season 1 of PLL: Original Sin.

