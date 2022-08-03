Alex Aiono is stealing hearts! The actor plays Shawn in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin a.k.a. the boyfriend of Noa (played by Maia Reficco). Their adorable relationship on the show has fans falling in love with Alex! Keep reading to discover more on Alex.

Who Is Alex Aiono’s Character in PLL: Original Sin?

In PLL: OS, Alex plays Shawn, “Noa’s supportive boyfriend and one of the most popular jocks at Millwood High,” according to Deadline. In the first few episodes of the new series based on Pretty Little Liars, Alex’s character is consistently supportive of Noa, who was just released from juvie. He refuses to attend a high school dance because Noa isn’t allowed to go, doesn’t judge her for her time in juvie, and is all-around a great boyfriend.

After the first few episodes were released on July 28, 2022, audiences immediately took a liking to Shawn and the actor who plays him. “Shawn and Noa have gotta be endgame. I’m cementing it now,” said one user on Twitter. Another user liked Shawn, but was also suspicious of his character. “Um Shawn seems too good to be true this is PLL after all,” wrote another.

Who Is Alex Aiono?

Alex wears many hats — the 26-year-old is an actor, singer, YouTuber and producer! He started off his career on YouTube, where he’s amassed more than one billion views. Alex kickstarted his music career and released his first single on a major label with Interscope Records called “Work the Middle” in February 2017. He released his first album The Gospel at 23 on July 24, 2020. When it comes to his acting career, Alex starred in the 2021 Netflix film Finding ‘Ohana and plays Walter in a recurring role for the Disney+ show, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.

As for his personal life, the actor is currently dating Madison Mehrdad, who he often posts on his Instagram page. Fun fact: he’s good friends with Descendants star Thomas Doherty! Additionally, Alex is super close to his family and often posts videos of his sister and him singing together on his Instagram page. He’s super close to his mother, and in a post from April 2022, the actor shared a sweet video of himself gifting a car to her.

“Everybody has a different measure of success. If you know me, this is it,” he wrote as the caption. “This is my why. This is why I run my race. My mother sacrificed more than I’ll ever even know for me to live out my dreams. So while a new car doesn’t compare to her sacrifice, I feel so blessed to be able to spoil her as much as I get to. No award or accomplishment tops moments like this to me. I love you eternally mama.”

