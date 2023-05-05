When world’s collide! Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin actor Alex Aiono and Beautiful Disaster actress Virginia Garner are set to star in See You on Venus, a YA romance. Keep reading for everything we know about the romcom.

What Is ‘See You on Venus’ About?

Based on the debut novel of the same name by Victoria Vinuesa, See You on Venus “follows Mia (Virginia) and Kyle (Alex), two misfit American teens who travel to Spain searching for Mia’s birth mother. As they travel through the picturesque cities of Andalusia and fall in love, they discover that the most important question isn’t who gave you life, but what you decide to do with it,” per Deadline.

Victoria also adapted the screenplay for the film, which is produced by Brian Pitt (After franchise and Beautiful Disaster). Virginia served as executive producer along with Voltage Picture’s Nicolas Chartier, Jonathan Deckter and Pia Patatian.

“Had the most magical time making this movie a year ago in Spain with the most incredible group of people,” Virginia wrote via Instagram in May 2023. “I’m so excited to share it will be out in theaters July 21. Proud of this one!!”

For his part, Alex captioned his own Instagram post, writing, “SEE YOU ON VENUS? MORE LIKE SEE YOU IN THEATERS NERD.”

Along with Virginia and Alex, the film will also star Rob Estes (After franchise) and Eowyn Nyby Krieger.

“We saw Virginia’s incredible talent in full force on the set of Beautiful Disaster and couldn’t wait to work with her again, and again,” Voltage Pictures Jonathan Deckter told Deadline. “YA continues to be an indominable global force across all mediums, as evidenced by Beautiful Disaster‘s strong digital launch yesterday in the US. We’re thrilled our friends at Vertical and our existing international partners share See You In Venus with the world starting in July.” Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner to Return For 'Beautiful Disaster' Sequel 'Beautiful Wedding'

Who Are Alex Aiono and Virginia Gardner?

Alex wears many hats — he’s an actor, singer, YouTube star and producer! Starting off his career on YouTube, Alex has amassed more than one billion views. He kickstarted his music career and released his first single on a major label with Interscope Records called “Work the Middle” in February 2017 and released his first album, The Gospel at 23, on July 24, 2020.

When it comes to his acting career, Alex starred in the 2021 Netflix film Finding ‘Ohana and plays Walter in a recurring role for the Disney+ show, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. He is best known for playing Shawn in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

As for Virginia, the See You on Venus star has been in the acting biz since she was 17 years old, starring in Disney Channel’s Lab Rats. After appearing on shows such as The Goldbergs, How to Get Away with Murder and Zoo, she decided to take a break and focus on modeling.

However, that changed after she was cast in the thriller film, Project Almanac as Christina Raskin in 2015. Since then, she’s been cast in movies such as Halloween, All the Bright Places, Fall and Hulu series Marvel’s Runaways. She starred opposite Dylan Sprouse in the Beautiful Disaster films.

