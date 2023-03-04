Are any of the members of Red Velvet in confirmed relationships? Consisting of members Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri, Red Velvet is a 3rd Gen K-pop girl group that first debuted in 2014 with their single “Happiness.” Keep reading to see if any of the members are dating or single!

Joy, one of Red Velvet’s lead vocalists, is currently dating South Korean rapper Crush. Their relationship went public in August 2021 after multiple South Korean outlets picked up the dating news. Crush’s label P NATION and Joy’s label SM Entertainment both confirmed their relationship, commenting, “They had a senior-junior relationship, but they recently began dating with good feelings toward each other.”

The announcement came one year after Joy and Crush released a duet called “May Day” in May 2020, while also appearing in the music video together.

Shortly after Joy and Crush confirmed they were dating, Crush shared more about his relationship with Joy through his official fan cafe website.“Our fans, you must have been very surprised. This is the first time I’m conveying such news so I’m very nervous and [tense],” he wrote, as translated by Koreaboo. “The number of days where I am smiling has increased due to the positivity and brightness of that person [referring to Joy] and my heart has also become healthier.”

“It was only recently that we confirmed how each other felt, slowly and seriously, and so I had wanted to let you guys know first, at a right time, but somehow an article came out and I’m quite taken aback too,” he added. Crush ended the post saying that he’d be “grateful” if fans could “look upon [their relationship] positively.” He also noted that he would “make sure to take responsibility and show everyone… a good side of me.”

While the pair have been lowkey about their relationship since its confirmation (only liking each other’s Instagram posts) it seems like the two are still together. K-pop labels usually announce when their artists separate from public relationships, and as both P NATION and SM Entertainment have yet to announce a breakup, it’s safe to say that the two are still going strong.

Scroll through the gallery below to see if any of the other members are in confirmed relationships.

