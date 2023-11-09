This is not a drill — Red Velvet is finally making their return! The K-pop girl group is set to release their 3rd full-length album Chill Kill in November 2023 — which will serve as their first musical comeback this year.

Keep reading to learn more about Chill Kill.

When Red Velvet’s Will ‘Chill Kill’ Be Released? Album Details

Chill Kill will be released on November 13, 2023. The record will feature 10 new songs, according to a report by Sports Seoul.

Since the album’s announcement, multiple teasers have showcased that the comeback’s concept will be eerie and dark — giving us flashbacks to some of their past singles such as 2017’s “Peek-A-Boo” and 2018’s “Really Bad Boy.”

Red Velvet’s last musical release was in 2022, with The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday mini-album.

“Whenever we release a new album, we feel excited and nervous because we always try out different concepts, and never know how fans will react,” Red Velvet member Seulgi told i-D in 2019. “We felt the same with ‘Bad Boy,’ but so many people loved it and we felt proud we were able to broaden our musical horizons. It gave us the belief that we have a lot more to show to our fans.”

Who Are Red Velvet?

The SM Entertainment girl group first came onto the K-pop scene with their debut single “Happiness,” in 2014. The band originally debuted as a 4-member act including members Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. Yeri joined the group with the track “Ice Cream Cake” on March 15, 2015.

Red Velvet is known for their super unique concept, as the band’s musical variety reflects in their name: “Red” is for their fun and dynamic side and “Velvet” is for their sultry, R&B side. From their sincere R&B tracks like “Bad Boy” and “Psycho” to their fun, all-over-the place (in the best way) tracks like “Zimzalabim” and “Really Bad Boy,” Red Velvet are queens of concept.

“As we gain more years and experience in our careers, the work has become more natural and familiar compared to when we first debuted,” Irene told Billboard in 2022. “We can grasp each process faster and our teamwork as a group has gotten so much stronger.”

Are Red Velvet Disbanding After ‘Chill Kill’ Comeback?

Following Red Velvet’s third album announcement, fans noticed that the group changed their Instagram’s name to “Happy Ending,” which raised disbandment rumors. However, the rumors were quickly cleared up by Red Velvet’s agency, SM Entertainment, explaining that the phrase is part of their upcoming album’s concept. Phew!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.