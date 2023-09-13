Reneé Rapp is on fire! The rising singer-songstress looked stunning at the 2023 Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12, and we can’t get over it! Keep reading to see photos of Reneé’s VMAs look.

Reneé, who is nominated for several awards at the 2023 VMAs including Best New Artist, wore TK and TK. For those who don’t know, the songstress first made her way onto the Hollywood scene after her Broadway debut in Mean Girls in 2019, which led to her starring in Mindy Kaling’s Max comedy Sex Lives of College Girls in 2021.

After starring on the show for two seasons, Reneé launched her musical career, and released her debut album Snow Angel in August 2023.

She described the creation process of the album as “simultaneously the most emotionally taxing and also the most rewarding time in my life,” she told Time Magazine in August 2023. “Imagine walking into a room every day with some people you know and others you don’t, explaining all of your most intense experiences—I was going through that daily for at least six hours a day,” she explained.

Prior to her debut album premiere, it was announced that Reneé would not be returning to Sex Lives of College Girls for its upcoming third season in July 2023. It’s unclear exactly why she’s departing from the show, but Reneé did share a social media statement responding to the news.

“College Girls moved me out to L.A. and introduced me to some of my favorite people. Two and a half years later — it’s given me y’all and this community,” the star shared via Instagram Stories in July 2023. “Thank u Mindy [Kaling], Justin [Noble] and everyone at Max for believing in me. A lot of queer work gets belittled — but playing Leighton has changed my life. I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y’all a little bit of that too.”

Reneé’s post continued, “She’s such a tiny part of representation but even the tiny parts count. I wouldn’t be half the person I am without her and y’all. I love that bitch more than you know. I’m so excited for this season and I can’t wait for you to see what we have coming for her and the girls.”

Click through our gallery to see Reneé’s stunning look at the 2023 Video Music Awards.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.