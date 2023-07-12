Summer star! Lili Reinhart has always been a body positive queen, but posing for bathing suits on social media proves she practices what she preaches.

The actress shared that she’s always been “hyper-aware of my changing body,” while speaking at the Glamour‘s Women of the Year Summit in 2018, noting that she’s “faced criticism in the past for talking about my body image” publicly.

“People told me that I didn’t have the right to talk about being self-conscious about my body because I was skinny,” the Riverdale star shared at the time, explaining her life-long goal of “showing what’s real with no filter,” especially on social media.

“Some days I feel strong and confident,” Lili continued. “And sometimes I’m sucked into the rabbit hole of awful comments, where strangers are criticizing parts of myself that I wasn’t even aware of.”

She went on to say that people shouldn’t be comparing themselves to others, especially when it comes to their bodies.

“That’s not the way it’s supposed to be,” Lili shared at the time. “We are all imperfectly beautiful, so let’s embrace that. And practice that in a healthy way.”

Since making her Riverdale debut in 2017, the former CW star has been candid about her ongoing struggles in various interviews and even opening up about moments she felt “insecure” in herself.

“I have come to terms with my body and that I’m not the kind of person you would see walking on a runway during fashion week. I have bigger boobs, I have cellulite on my thighs/butt, and my stomach sticks out rather than curves in,” Lili posted on Twitter in February 2020. “I want other young women to see my body on TV and feel comfort in the fact that I’m not a size zero. And I’m not a perfect hourglass shape. This industry struggles with accurate representation of female and male bodies. So, I commend the women who have helped our industry take a step in the right ~and authentic~ direction.”

Talk about a positive role model! Click through our gallery to see Lili embracing herself and living her best life with these swimsuit photos.

