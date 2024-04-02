Sabrina Carpenter is dealing with some ~nonsense~ from Swifties! The singer has sparked controversy within the Taylor Swift fandom due to her recent collaboration with SKIMS, the clothing brand founded by Kim Kardashian.

The former Disney star, 24, first announced her collaboration with SKIMS on April 1, 2024.

“SKIMS has so many beautiful underwear styles that I was so excited to wear,” Sabrina wrote in a statement. “I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody. Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!”

In several campaign photos, Sabrina is seen wearing lace lingerie, including a pink two-piece set which was styled alongside pink hair bows and thigh high lace socks.

“I loved the femininity of the whole creative,” she added. “I feel very excited SKIMS chose me to be the face of this campaign as I’ve always been a fan of the brand.”

For her part, Kim also gave her blessing for the collaboration and praised the EVOlution artist.

“Sabrina is not only a very talented musician, but she also has a fashion sense and an ‘it’ factor that really resonates with the next generation.”

While both A-list stars expressed their excitement over the collection — some fans weren’t pleased that Sabrina was working with Kim in the first place.

In case you forgot, Taylor and Kim have been a years-long feud that can be tracked all the way to 2016.

As the “Feather” songstress is one of the Grammy winner’s closest friends, and recently wrapped up her concert dates as the opening act of Taylor’s Eras Tour in March 2024, Swifties were disappointed with Sabrina’s newest partnership.

“After everything Taylor did for you, this is your way to say thank you? Sponsoring the woman who caused her so much pain?” one user wrote under the announcement.

“How she gonna open for Taylor swift, then work with Kim Kardashian,” another wrote.

While some are criticizing Sabrina’s collaboration, others are coming to her defense.

Social media users pointed out that Sabrina isn’t the only friend of Taylor that has worked with the SKIMS founder. Both Lana del Rey and Brittany Mahomes partnered with Kim to release their own collections.

“In the end, they’re all in the same industry and it’s part of their job to work with brands. Is it triggering? A little. But can we blame them? I’m sure it’s a good check, and I don’t think TS asks them to sign a loyalty contract. Nobody has the right to do that,” a commenter stated.

