Congratulations Safiya Nygaard! The YouTube star is officially a married woman. The 27-year-old walked down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend Tyler Williams in November 2019 as revealed in her Sunday, January 5 video, titled “Our Wedding.”

The couple exchanged vows surrounded by family and friends in a meaningful ceremony at the Carondelet House in Los Angeles. During the 30-minute video, viewers were able to spot many well-known guests including fellow YouTubers that Safiya and Tyler became friends with through the video streaming platform. Jenna Marbles, Shane Dawson, Ryland Adams, Julian Solomita, Cristine Rotenberg and Ben Mazowita were all in attendance.

According to her vlog, aspects of the wedding were a nod to Safiya’s most watched YouTube videos. For example, the social media star completed her makeup look on the big day with the Bikini Bottom nude color from her collaboration with ColourPop Cosmetics. For those who don’t know, this shade was inspired by a video Safiya filmed in which she melted all her nude lipsticks together and made the perfect shade. During the reception, she opted for the bright red shade, called Fred.

When it came to her gown, Safiya opted for a custom, beaded look made by Odylyne The Ceremony. A lover of all things dark, she also picked out a black dress and changed into that for the reception.

During the stunning ceremony, Safiya and Tyler lit a unity candle that the pair had made in one of their “Franken” YouTube videos. In December 2018, the bride melted together every candle from Bath and Body Works to create one huge scented ball of wax. The pair saved some wax from that video and created their wedding’s unity candle.

Although the couple’s cat, Crusty, didn’t make an appearance at the event, he was there in spirit. The evening’s signature drink was called the Crustini Cocktail, which was an espresso martini, and honored their pet.

As fans know, Tyler proposed to Safiya at Disneyland in December 2018. Since then, their biggest fans have been tagging along on their wedding journey via YouTube and this latest upload was an epic conclusion to the series.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.