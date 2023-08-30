How long have Selena Gomez and Brooklyn Beckham been friends? While they’ve crossed paths multiple times over the years, the pair kicked off their longtime bond thanks to Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz.

“She says we’re a throuple. She’s such a sweet girl,” Brooklyn shared while appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March 2023. “I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along.”

How Long Have Selena Gomez and Brooklyn Beckham Been Friends?

The duo were first photographed together at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards, which Selena attended with then-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Over the years, they were photographed together at various events, proving they were never strangers. In fact, the duo posted for a picture while attending a New York Fashion Week event in 2016. However, when Brooklyn married Nicola in April 2022, his friendship with Selena got even stronger.

“That’s the best thing you can do in life is surround yourself with amazing people,” Brooklyn shared in an interview with Selena and Wondermind from March 2023 about their friendship. “Honestly, you’re the best.”

How Long Have Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Been Friends?

Nicola shared insight into how she first got close with Selena during an interview with Cosmopolitan from March 2023.

“I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala,” she recalled. “We just clicked and had the best time. And then we became super, super close. I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much.”

Nicola added, “She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I’ve known her forever.”

During the same Wondermind interview, the actress told Selena why she thinks they immediately clicked.

“I think we speak the same love language where it’s like, we never really go out in L.A., we are with our six dogs now, we’re always working or with the dogs,” Nicola explaned. “And when we’re hanging out, it’s always like sleeping over with Gracie [Teefey] and Brooklyn’s cooking, we’re watching a movie — and that’s the best.”

