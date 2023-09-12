Selena Gomez made a rare appearance at the 2023 Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12. Selena hasn’t attended the show since 2015! Keep reading to see photos of her look.

The Only Murders In the Building actress looked smokin’ at the VMAs, wearing a bright red dress showing off her figure. The last time she attended the MTV award show was in 2015, along with her BFF Taylor Swift‘s “girl squad,” which also included Cara Delevingne and Hailee Steinfeld!

ICYMI, Selena made her return to music this summer, dropping “Single Soon” in August 2023. “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” she wrote on Instagram when announcing the track. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

Following her last two musical releases, the former Disney Channel star revealed that she had plans to possibly quit music while chatting with Vogue in April 2021. “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” Selena said at the time. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’”

However, Selena has obviously changed her tune, clarifying just two months later that she wanted to give music another try, during an interview with Vogue Australia.

“I think my life has been dominated by music,” she said in June 2021. “And I don’t mind it whatsoever, I’m so grateful. I’ll always probably make music, even if it’s just for me, and that’s something I’ll cherish.”

Since then, Selena has been teasing her upcoming SG3 album for years.

“If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life, but I want to produce music that will make people smile,” she told Vanity Fair in February 2023. “The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through. It’s really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”

Click through our gallery to see photos of Selena’s look at the 2023 Video Music Awards.

