Are we in heaven or is SEVENTEEN back with a whole new album titled Seventeenth Heaven?! The answer: both!

SEVENTEEN’s Album ‘Seventeenth Heaven’ Details

The 13-member K-pop group dropped their mini-album Seventeenth Heaven on October 23, 2023, days after making history for the most pre-ordered album in K-pop history with 5.2M+ copies!

The title of the album is a fun twist on the expression “Seventh Heaven,” which means a state of extreme happiness. Seventeenth Heaven “is a joyous celebration of the band’s journey thus far,” according to a press release. The lead single of the mini-album is the track “God of Music,” which dropped with a music video alongside the album.

Seventeenth Heaven is comprised of 8 tracks, including an all-English track “SOS (Prod. Marshmello).”

Who Are SEVENTEEN?

The group consists of S.coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon (the hip-hop unit); Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan (the vocal unit); Hoshi, Jun, The8, Dino (the performance unit). The reason behind their name is that they are 13 members, plus 3 units, plus one team: Seventeen!

The K-pop band is one of few “self-producing” idol groups, as they are actively involved in songwriting, choreographing, among other aspects of their music and performances. On top of that, Seventeen has been coined “Performance Kings,” “Theater Kids of K-Pop” and “K-Pop Performance Powerhouse’” by various media outlets.

“Well, what everyone has in common is our interest in the whole process,” vocalist Vernon told Teen Vogue in August 2022. “Even if we’re not directly participating, we’re always curious about what the output is like with Bumzu [long-time collaborator] and Woozi [the group’s major producer] and their work, and what they’re producing. Especially, Seungkwan, he’s really into [it]. He just always texts or calls Woozi and asks if there are any updates for the new song. In that way, every single one doesn’t miss out on participating.”

Their tenth mini album, FML, is currently the best-selling K-pop album of all time, with more than 6.2 million copies sold as of July.

“We hit numbers we never thought we’d achieve before,” Vernon told Vulture in October 2023. “We were just really surprised. Nobody expected FML to do that well. Those kind of achievements always just give us a sense of responsibility to give Carats [SEVENTEEN fandom name] a better experience.”

