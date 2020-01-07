There’s a new beauty guru in town and his name is Shane Dawson! On Monday, December 6, the social media star revealed that he has a secret beauty YouTube channel in the works and the internet is shook.

His announcement came in the form of a reply to a fan on Twitter who accused the 31-year-old of lying about being “into makeup” so his Conspiracy cosmetics line, in collaboration with Jeffree Star, would sell.

“Shane Dawson sold us this lie that he was ‘into makeup now’ and ‘a beauty guru’ to get his palette to sell, but I don’t think I have seen a SINGLE makeup look from him since his palette sold out just [saying],” the Twitter user wrote. Shane was quick to reply and explained that he’s taken a brief hiatus from content creation after his wildly successful YouTube series The Beautiful World Of Jeffree Star.

“I play with makeup almost daily. I just don’t post about it because I’m not in the mood to post. After a series I tend to gain weight, spiral, and hibernate for a couple months. Currently in that phase,” he responded. “And I rarely respond to stuff like this but I did because I understand that it may look like I don’t care anymore cause I don’t post but I promise my passion for it hasn’t died. It’s one of the only things that makes me happy and calm. I bring my brushes everywhere I go.”

Another fan account wrote back with a positive message and said, “Hopefully we could all get a makeup video from you soon though.” In his reply, Shane dropped the news about his beauty channel.

“I’ve been wanting to try some stuff when I get out of my funk,” he wrote back along with a screenshot of a YouTube channel called ShaneGlossin. As of Tuesday, January 7, the account has one test video and 698,000 subscribers waiting for Shane’s first makeup tutorial.

As fans know, the name of this new channel — “Shane Glossin” — comes from the clear lip gloss in the sold out Conspiracy collaboration that dons the same name.

