It’s sad and we’re still not over it, but unfortunately, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are broken up. The two split in November 2021 after posting a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts.

Since then, the exes have shared their thoughts on the breakup and of one another. In their November post, they made clear that the singers still have love for one another. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they shared.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward,” Shawn and Camila added.

After two breakup songs were released by Shawn since the split, and one from Camila, we can guess they are coping as singer-songwriters do — through music.

”I think, in a lot of ways, it was just me kind of processing what it feels like to be on my own again, and processing what it feels like to learn how to cope and be there for myself,” Shawn told Entertainment Tonight of his song “When You’re Gone,” and its ties to his real-life breakup.

“The original song was really a sad ballad and it ended up turning into an upbeat tempo kind of song, so it’s interesting … I think if you can surround a song in a sonic soundscape that makes people excited, it allows people to listen more.”

He added, “I think after the breakup happened, I realized how much of myself I was being protected by this person and that I needed to be able to protect that part of me too. And that’s a huge moment, and I think that you don’t really get to see those weak spots are those vulnerable spots that you need to care and love until they’re open.”

Of his breakup, Shawn shared nothing but hopefulness for the future in an interview with Ryan Seacrest.

“I think most people have that fear, but in a lot of ways, I think a breakup can be a blessing too, because it can really show you that you are [strong enough], which is necessary,” he said.

Scroll down for all of the times Shawn and Camila have spoken about one another since the split.

