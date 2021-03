Taking a walk down memory lane! Niki DeMar put her memories to the test exclusively with J-14. The songstress played a game of Niki and Gabi trivia to see how well she remembered her past YouTube videos with sister Gabi DeMartino. Think you can do better than the YouTube star herself? Be sure to watch the video above and stream Niki’s new single, “Messy Room,” out now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.