K-Pop music videos are definitely one of the biggest defining factors of the genre — with their jaw-dropping effects, stunning visuals and a group (or soloist!) singing their hearts out to the music, it’s quite something to witness! Some K-pop artists even include famous actors in their videos for a fun cameo. Keep reading for all of the Korean actors who have appeared in K-pop music videos (there are a lot!).

One of the most recent instances of a K-drama actor appearing in a K-pop MV is NewJeans’ music videos for “Cool With You (side A)” and “Cool With You & Get Up (side B)” which dropped in July 2023.

Prior to their premieres, NewJeans’ agency, ADOR, confirmed that the videos would include two guest star appearances. “The ‘Cool With You’ music video was produced in two parts, A and B,” they revealed. “Two unexpected global stars will also appear in the video.”

Once the videos premiered, the actors were revealed to be Hoyeon Jung of Netflix’s Squid Game, and internationally-recognized actor Tony Leung. The Hong Kong native has starred in multiple blockbusters, from Lust, Caution, In the Mood for Love, Chungking Express and most recently, Marvel’s 2021 film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Additionally, BTS‘ Jung Kook featured a fun cameo in his music video for his solo debut single “Seven”! The video, which was released in July 2023, includes Korean actress Han So Hee alongside the K-pop star, playing his love interest.

ICYMI, the actress is one of South Korea’s biggest stars, and has acted in many iconic K-dramas in the past! She made her acting debut in the K-drama Reunited Worlds in 2017 in a supporting role. From there, she starred in multiple dramas such as Money Flower, 100 Days My Prince, After the Rain and Abyss. Her breakout moment would come in 2020, when she played a main role as a young mistress in South Korea’s smash-hit The World of the Married. The show would go on to become the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history.

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the Korean actors who’ve appeared in K-Pop music videos.

