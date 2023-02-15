Tomdaya fans, our time has come! A Spider-Man 4 film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya has officially been confirmed. Keep reading for everything we know on the fourth movie in the franchise.

Will Tom Holland and Zendaya Be In ‘Spider-Man 4’?

“All I will say is that we have the story,” Marvel president Kevin Feige said about Tom’s anticipated Spider-Man return in a February 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

Spider-Man 4 follows December 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which broke huge huge box office records and became one of Marvel Entertainment’s most successful films ever. The last update on Spider-Man 4 fans received from Tom was when he spoke to EW in early 2022. “We’ve had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment they are conversations, we don’t know what the future looks like.”

Speaking to Variety at the premiere of No Way Home in December 2021, Amy said everything was up to Tom. “As long as [Tom Holland] wants to make Spider-Man movies, we will make Spider-Man movies,” she explained. “But I’m a producer, and I always think everything is going to work out. If I have my way, we will.”

However, Marvel producer Amy Pascal spoke to Variety on the future of Spider-Man movies in November 2022, explaining that three more movies are in fact in the works. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Amy said. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Whether Tom will once again team up with fellow Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield remains to be seen. However, both Tobey and Andrew have expressed interest in reprising their roles once more.

“I love these films and I love all of the different series,” Tobey said. “If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’ it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

When Does ‘Spider-Man 4’ Come Out?

A release date for Spider-Man 4 has yet to be announced.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.