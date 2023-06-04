Tom Holland 'The Crowded Room' Series: AppleTV+ Show Premiere Date, Cast

Showing off his acting skills! Tom Holland is joined by a cast of major stars for the AppleTV+ series The Crowded Room. The psychological thriller series has the British star playing a role like never before, and it took a major toll on him in real life.

“I was seeing myself in [the character], but in my personal life,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly in May 2023, referring to his character, Danny Sullivan. “I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.’ And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to … it was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

Keep reading for everything to know about The Crowded Room, including cast, release date and more.

Who Is Starring in ‘The Crowded Room’?

Other than Tom, the show has a major cast, including Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Jason Isaacs and Christopher Abbott, among others.

“I’ve spent so long playing Nathan Drake and playing Spider-Man, who are characters that you can depend on, people you feel safe around, and, ultimately, people that feel really capable,” Tom told EW of the role. “I really enjoyed playing Danny in those earlier episodes where I was able to lean into my more vulnerable side.”

What Is ‘The Crowded Room’ About?

The limited series follows the story of Danny Sullivan, “a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979,” according to AppleTV+’s official logline.

“It’s a show that will take you on twists and turns — you’ll never know where you are or what’s going on — and then it will all come to a miraculous conclusion toward the end,” the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor explained during his EW interview. “It’s a story about heartbreak. It’s a story about love. It’s a story about betrayal. And, most of all, it’s a story about a young kid’s determination to survive.”

Other than his starring role, Tom also acted as an executive producer on the series.

“It’s interesting. You know the producing side of things was a really steep learning curve,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the show’s June 2023 premiere. “Being on set, performing in this role, going to those dark places, while also handling certain issues that happen every day on a film set was a little bit overwhelming. But I had an amazing team of people.”

When Does ‘The Crowded Room’ Premiere?

All 10 episodes of the series premiere via AppleTV+ on Thursday, June 9.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.