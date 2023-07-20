The holiday season was heating up for Belly and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2. The couple returned to the Cousins Beach house in the winter — a moment which was, of course, set to “Invisible String” by Taylor Swift — for an intimate scene by the fireplace.

Lola Tung, who plays Belly, shared that her character decides to sleep with Conrad because “she is really in love” with him, while speaking with Variety in July 2023.

Keep reading for more details about The Summer I Turned Pretty fireplace scene, how it differs from the book and more.

Do Belly and Conrad Sleep Together in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Show?

Yes. Belly and Conrad sleep together in front of the fireplace at the Cousins Beach house.

“For her in that moment in time, it is the right thing and something that she wants to do and something that I think they both want,” Lola told Variety. “So it feels right to them. They both have a lot of love for each other, and they feel safe together too. So it’s familiar, and it’s comfortable, but also new and exciting for them.”

Christopher Briney, who plays Conrad, said his character was “really terrified” about the intimate moment.

“He maybe has never cared about something more in his life and is afraid of ruining it or overstepping or being insensitive,” the actor shared. “He’s in uncharted territory of his own in how much he cares about it and that scares him.”

Do Belly and Conrad Sleep Together in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Books?

The fireplace scene does not play out the same way in the It’s Not Summer Without You novel, which is the second in The Summer I Turned Pretty series by author Jenny Han.

“I felt like that’s where Belly was in her journey,” Jenny told Variety about the change. “These two characters were very much in love and had known each other their whole lives. I felt like they had really been through something together, and we had been with Belly through many first-times. It was important for the audience to be with her for that one.”

She added, “I thought no matter what happened in the future, this will always be a moment that she shares with her first love. I approached the show in some ways as if I was writing a story in this moment in time. That’s what I would have done if I was writing it today.”

