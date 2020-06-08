“Hi. My name is Trevi Moran. I am a transgender female. It’s a good start. I can’t believe I just said that out loud,” the 21-year-old told viewers. “I’ve dealt with this feeling my entire life, and I know that I’m a woman deep down inside. It’s just a feeling, you know.”

Trevi also explained why it took her this long to come out, stating that she “hit a rock” on her journey.

“I hit a rock in my journey in 2017 when I thought I wasn’t transgender because I thought that people were pushing me to be transgender. No, I just had a lot of demons back then. A lot of eating disorder stuff, self-confidence issues. It wasn’t the time for me to come out back then. But now I’m here, and I’m transgender,” she said.

For those who missed it, Trevi first came out as gay back in 2015. Then in a 2017 video, she told fans that she was suffering from a “mental f**king breakdown” while questioning her gender identity and dealing with public speculation. Now, the internet sensation just wanted fans to know the truth and told them that, currently, she’s “going through a lot right now.”

“I am two months in on hormones. My brain is just everywhere. I am so hormonal, I mean my a** is getting fat as f**k. And I’m growing breasts, and it hurts. I’m going through a lot right now, all because I just want to be me and self-express myself,” she explained. “I’ve been documenting my whole transition so far. I’ve documented the hormones. I’ve documented a lot of stuff.”

Then, Trevi gave fans a first look at the show, which included clips from his childhood and more recent videos of her with friends.

“If you’re like ever lost, just like don’t go out, go in. Go in and find yourself. Because going out and distracting yourself defeats the purpose,” she concluded. “My pronouns are she and her, and I go by Trevi now. That’s my life.”