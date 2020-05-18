Get this, you guys, a piece of clothes from Taylor Lautner‘s closet can now be yours! Yep, that’s right, the Twilight star has set up a store on Poshmark to sell his “new and used clothes” in an effort to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

“Spring cleaning! Selling tons of new and used clothes from my closet! Proceeds to support those affected by COVID-19,” the actor wrote on social media, with a link to his profile on the site.

For a small price, fans can purchase jackets, shirts and even some signed items from Taylor himself. While most of the items have since been claimed by his biggest fans, there are still a few pieces available! So act quickly, you guys, because these are definitely collectors items that you won’t want to miss out on.

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that over reported that over 4,810,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 318,000 deaths Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People have been asked to avoid public spaces and quarantine themselves during this time.

Many celebs, just like Taylor, have teamed up with various charities to donate money and give back during this heath crisis. For example, Ansel Elgort stripped down and got totally nude in a since-deleted Instagram to raise money for those on the frontlines in Brooklyn, NY, at this time. The Fault In Our Stars actor told fans in his caption to check out the link in his profile’s bio, which led to a GoFundMe page. Before taking the photo down, Ansel told fans that they helped raise thousands of dollars!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.