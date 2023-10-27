Another Harry Styles connection? Taylor Swift appeared to re-hash her brief romance with the former One Direction singer with the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) From the Vault songs.

Some fans have speculated that her track “Now That We Don’t Talk” has a few references to the “Watermelon Sugar” singer.

Keep reading for everything to know.

Who Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Now That We Don’t Talk’ About?

Since Taylor does not reveal who her songs are written about, the singer’s fans break down every clue left in the the lyrics. This song, for one, seemingly references Taylor and Harry’s short romance.

“You grew your hair long / You got new icons,” Taylor sings on the first verse. “And from the outside / It looks like you’re tryin’ lives on.”

Perhaps the “grew your hair long” line is the most obvious clue that this song is about Harry. After he and Taylor split, the “Sign of the Times” crooner started growing out his hair. 1D fans will remember the Where We Are tour in 2014, which featured Harry’s long curly locks before he chopped it off in 2016.

Taylor revealed that it was “hard” for her to leave this song behind when 1989 was originally released in October 2014.

“I think we wrote it a little bit towards the end of the process and we couldn’t get the production right at the time. But we had tons of time to perfect the production this time and figure out what we wanted this song to sound like,” she told Tumblr music in October 2023. “I think it’s the shortest song I’ve ever had, but I think it packs a punch, I think it really goes in. For the short amount of time we have, I think it makes its point.”

How Long Did Harry Styles and Taylor Swift Date?

The pair had a whirlwind romance that lasted from late 2012 until January 2013. Throughout their time together, Harry and Taylor were photographed cozying up during a walk through Central Park in New York City — pictures that are still referenced all these years later.

Although it’s unclear what really went down between them, it appears there’s no bad blood now as they’ve interacted at various awards shows over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.