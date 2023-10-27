Did Taylor Swift write her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) From the Vault song “Is It Over Now?” about Harry Styles? Fans sure to do think so!

Taylor and Harry briefly dated from late 2012 to early 2013. Initially, Taylor released 1989 in 2014 — a little over a year after their breakup. However, some of the songs from the record have pointed to their short time together.

Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Is It Over Now?’ About Harry Styles?

Fans are convinced that Taylor called out her ex Harry in this track. A few lines of lyrics seemingly refer their brief romance.

“Once the flight had flown,” Taylor sings when she kicks off the song. She and Harry had matching paper airplane necklaces when they dated. Similarly, she references “whеn you lost control / red blood, white snow,” which appears to be a direct reference to the “Out of the Woods” bridge. In that song, Taylor recalls what appeared to be Harry’s snowmobile accident in 2012, singing “remember when you hit the breaks too soon / 20 stitches in the hospital room.”

Another poignant nod to Harry from “Is It Over Now?” is when Taylor sings, “You search in every model’s bed for somethin’ greater.” Harry, for his part, has been romantically linked to a few models over the years, including Kendall Jenner, Nadine Leopold, Georgia Fowler and Camille Rowe.

While Harry has yet to acknowledge this song in particular, he has publicly commented on Taylor writing songs about him.

“Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter,” he explained on the “The Howard Stern Show” in March 2020. “So they’re good songs.”

Who Did Harry Styles Date After Taylor Swift?

At one point in the song, Taylor sings, “Your new girl is my clone.”

Following Harry and Taylor’s split, the One Direction member was spotted with model Paige Reifler — a blonde model. It can be argued that she resembles Taylor.

Harry and Paige made headlines in September 2013 when their friend Walter Martinez posted a photo of the model straddling the singer as they kissed. “Yes, I am seeing him,” Paige confirmed to The Mirror at the time. However, things eventually fizzled out between them.

