The next re-release is finally here! Taylor Swift dropped 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, October 27.

“I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly,” Taylor wrote in a handwritten letter shared on Instagram to celebrate the release. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle in my life for so long.”

She continued, “This movement is a reflection of the woods we’ve wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark. I present to you with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It’s been waiting for you.”

Taylor captioned the post, writing, “My name is Taylor and I was born in 1989,” alongside other photos from her album shoot.

The songstress announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) during the final night of her Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on August 9.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th,” she shared via Instagram after the concert. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the five From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is the fourth of her re-released records thus far.

First, she dropped Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April 2021, Red (Taylor’s Version) came next in November 2021 and the most recent was Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in July of this year. There are just two more albums to go — her self-titled debut, Taylor Swift, and 2018’s Reputation.

Just like the rest of her re-records, fans were quick to point out a few subtle (and some major) changes throughout this latest batch of re-relased songs.

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of all the subtle changes in 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

