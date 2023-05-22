So here for this! Harry Styles and Taylor Swift collaboration rumors have been swirling online ever since the “Welcome to New York” singer announced her plans to rerecord all of her past albums. However, the musicians have never confirmed the fan speculation.

Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Are Harry Styles and Taylor Swift Collaborating?

During the Grammy Awards in 2021, Harry and Taylor had a pretty major public interaction. The now-viral video showed the pair chatting during the ceremony for nearly one minute before they parted and went about their respective evenings. However, fans have since speculated that their chat was about a possible collaboration. At the time, social media users theorized that Taylor was inviting Harry to collaborate on 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which has yet to be released. Of course, neither singer has confirmed these rumors thus far.

Years later, Taylor offered Harry a standing ovation at the 2023 Grammy Awards after he won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album. This continued to fuel collaboration rumors even more.

Did Harry Styles and Taylor Swift Date?

As fans know, Harry and Taylor had a brief fling from October 2012 to January 2013 before calling it quits. Over the years, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer has released multiple songs — including “Out of the Woods” and “Style” — that fans have speculated are about the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner. There appear to be various lyrics within the songs that allude to their time as a couple.

While Taylor hasn’t confirmed who the tracks were about, Harry spoke candidly about what it’s like to have people write songs about him.

“Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter,” Harry said of her music while appearing on The Howard Stern Show in March 2020. “So, they’re good songs.”

Years later, he released the track “Daylight” on the Harry’s House album and addressed rumors that it was about Taylor, since they both have songs with the same title.

“You’re reading too much into it!” he aside on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in May 2022. Days later, fans captured a video of him singing Taylor’s “22” while on stage at his Love on Tour show in London.

Despite their past, it seems like there’s no bad blood between these two exes.

