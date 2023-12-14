Another year wiser! Taylor Swift stepped out in New York City to celebrate her 34th birthday. The “All Too Well” singer partied it up with her closest friends, but one guest in particular was missing. So, where was Travis Kelce?

Keep reading to find out why her “Lover” wasn’t in attendance.

Why Was Travis Kelce Absent From Taylor Swift’s Birthday Bash?

Don’t worry Swifties, Travis had a valid excuse for missing the songstress’ birthday! IYDK, Travis is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and has been since 2013. The NFL has strict guidelines for their players and Travis is no exception. The Chiefs star had to stay in Kansas City for mandatory practices, according to People.

That’s not to say the couple didn’t get together beforehand! A source revealed to People, “The couple celebrated her birthday early with friends in Kansas City at a holiday party on Sunday.”

Rumors were swirling beforehand that the football star was planning on throwing her “the best party possible” and that “money [wasn’t] an object,” according to an Us Weekly source. While it seems Travis seemingly opted for a simpler gathering, we’re glad the two were able to spend some time together during their hectic schedules.

Who Attended Taylor Swift’s 34th Birthday Party?

Even though Travis wasn’t in attendance to Taylor’s festivities, the Grammy-winning singer still had a great group of friends to celebrate her special day. The “Anti-Hero” songstress went out to The Box nightclub in New York City alongside some familiar faces. Taylor was spotted wearing a shimmering black mini-dress with silver moon and cloud details — pairing the look with her signature red lip, naturally.

The singer entered the festivities walking hand in hand with her close friend Blake Lively. The actress went for a rocker look while wearing a black leather dress paired with leather knee-high boots.

Later on in the night, Taylor met up with Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry. Taylor has been close friends with the couple for some time now! In 2018, the trio were first spotted at Taylor’s Reputation Tour. Keleigh posted a photo on Instagram embracing the singer while at her show.

A year later, their friendship continued to blossom as Taylor sent flowers to congratulate the couple on their wedding, “May you always be this close, forever & ever. Sending my best wishes to two lovers on their big day. Your friend, Taylor,” the note read.

The list of famous friends that celebrated the singer continues! Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski were seen together at the event. Gigi also gave a special shoutout to the birthday girl in an Instagram Story, writing, “Happy T-Day!! Love you lonngg time sister.”

The support doesn’t stop there. Two of Taylor’s Eras tour openers were also in attendance! Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams showed their love for the singer’s 34th birthday. Gracie posted a touching tribute to Taylor as well, “Happy birthday I love you so much I’m always on the floor about it @taylorswift.”

To wrap up her birthday, Taylor took to Instagram to thank those who celebrated her special day, “Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday.”

