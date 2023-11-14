Gracie Abrams is the next big thing — we’re calling it now. From opening for Olivia Rodrigo‘s 2022 Sour Tour to Taylor Swift‘s 2023 Eras Tour, the indie singer has made quite the name for herself these past few years. Keep reading to learn more about Gracie.

Who Is Gracie Abrams?

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Gracie, 24, is the daughter of famous film director J. J. Abrams, best known for his work in the Star Wars and Star Trek films. Her mom is Katie McGrath, a film and television producer.

The “21” singer studied international relations at Barnard College in 2018, but took a break after her freshman year to focus on music. After being signed to Interscope Records, she released two EPs titled Minor (2020) and This Is What It Feels Like (2021). After performing as an opening act on the Sour Tour, she finally released her debut album, Good Riddance, in February 2023. She was nominated for her very first Grammy award for the 2024 ceremony for Best New Artist in November 2023.

During an interview with Rolling Stone in November 2023, Gracie spoke about her incredible year so far.

“Honestly, I think it’s going to take me another lifetime to process everything that I’ve been lucky enough to experience this year,” she began. “The first thing that comes to mind is having had the Eras Tour experience, because what I have gained from watching Taylor’s show as many times as I have and just kind of being in close proximity to her, learning from her as a musician and as a friend and as a business person.”

Are Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams Friends?

Along with being her opening act throughout the North American leg of the Eras Tour, Gracie is also super close with Taylor! The two often post photos of one another, and have been spotted hanging out on multiple occasions.

“I feel like I’m constantly able to take notes and watch her impact on her fans, and she’s been so generous with me in sharing her audience with me,” Gracie said of Taylor during her Rolling Stone interview.

Who Is Gracie Abrams Dating?

It’s unclear what Gracie’s relationship is as of now, but the songstress dated DJ and musician Hayes Bradley for a few years before allegedly calling it quits in 2022.

