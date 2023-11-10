Who’s Nominated This Year?

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste – Worship

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Album of the Year

Boygenius – The Record

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Jon Batiste – Butterfly

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

Disclosure – Higher Than Ever Before

James Blake – Loading

Romy & Fred Again.. – Strong

Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan – Rumble

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Metallica – Lux Æterna

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed – Bad Man

Ghost – Phantom of the Opera

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Slipknot – Hive Mind

Spiritbox – Jaded

Best Rock Song

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones – Angry

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays – Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint

Boygenius – Cool About It

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Paramore – This Is Why

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Boygenius – The Record

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones – ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Kill Bill

Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple

Kenyon Dixon – Lucky

Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood

PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning

SZA – Love Language

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – ICU

Halle – Angel

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Snooze

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Best Progressive R&B Album

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

SZA – SOS

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King – Special Occasion

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies

Black Thought – Love Letter

Coi Leray – Players

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World

Doja Cat – Attention

Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – All My Life

SZA – Low

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – Attention

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World

Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Aja Monet – When the Poems Do What They Do

J. Ivy – The Light Inside

Kevin Powell – Grocery Shopping With My Mother

Prentice Powell and Shawn William – For Your Consideration ’24 – The Album

Queen Sheba – A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited

Best Jazz Performance

Jon Batiste – Movement 18’ (Heroes)

Lakecia Benjamin – Basquiat

Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté – Vulnerable (Live)

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – But Not For Me

Samara Joy – Tight

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – For Ella 2

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke – Lean In

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Mélusine

Nicole Zuraitis – How Love Begins

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Kenny Barron – The Source

Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix

Adam Blackstone – Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

Billy Childs – The Winds of Change

Pat Metheny – Dream Box

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla – The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society – Dynamic Maximum Tension

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – Basie Swings The Blues

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest – Olympians

Mingus Big Band – The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias – Quietude

Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra – My Heart Speaks

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente – Cometa

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile

Cory Henry – Live at the Piano

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion

Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure

Laufey – Bewitched

Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive

Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak

House of Waters – On Becoming

Bob James – Jazz Hands

Julian Lage – The Layers

Ben Wendel – All One

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark – Buried

Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs – Fast Car

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings – High Note

Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me

Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark – Buried

Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Morgan Wallen – Last Night

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – Butterfly

Blind Boys of Alabama – Heaven Help Us All

Madison Cunningham – Inventing the Wheel

Rhiannon Giddens – You Louisiana Man

Allison Russell – Eve Was Black

Best Americana Performance

Blind Boys of Alabama – Friendship

Tyler Childers – Help Me Make It Through the Night

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – King of Oklahoma

Allison Russell – The Returner

Best American Roots Song

The War and Treaty – Blank Page

Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson – California Sober

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Cast Iron Skillet

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity

Allison Russell – The Returner

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes

Allison Russell – The Returner

Best Bluegrass Album

Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game

Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar

Willie Nelson – Bluegrass

Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold

Best Traditional Blues Album

Eric Bibb – Ridin’

Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp

Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody

John Primer – Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge

Bobby Rush – All My Love for You

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues

Ruthie Foster – Healing Time

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live in London

Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony

Bettye LaVette – LaVette!

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon

Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]

Nickel Creek – Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee

Paul Simon – Psalms

Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band – New Beginnings

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers – Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra – Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

New Breed Bass Band – Made in New Orleans

New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Too Much to Hold

The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – Live at the Maple Leaf

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – God Is Good

Erica Campbell – Feel Alright (Blessed)

Zacardi Cortez – Lord Do It For Me (Live)

Melvin Crispell III – God Is

Kirk Franklin – All Things

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Blessing Offor – Believe

Cody Carnes – Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]

Lauren Daigle – Thank God I Do

for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks – Love Me Like I Am

Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Your Power

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – God Problems

Best Gospel Album

Erica Campbell – I Love You

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns (Live)

Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way

Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth

Tye Tribbett – All Things New: Live In Orlando

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Blessing Offor – My Tribe

Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – Emanuel

Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle

Lecrae – Church Clothes 4

Phil Wickham – I Believe

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet – Tribute to the King

Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South

Becky Isaacs Bowman – Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times

Brian Free & Assurance – Meet Me at the Cross

Gaither Vocal Band – Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light

Best Latin Pop Album

AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma – Don Juan

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas – A Ciegas

Pedro Capó – La Neta

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno

Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Tainy – Data

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cabra – Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre

Juanes – Vida Cotidiana

Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas las Flores

Fito Paez – EADDA9223

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano

Flor de Toloache – Motherflower

Lila Downs – La Sánchez

Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

Peso Pluma – Génesis

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti

Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico

Omara Portuondo – Vida

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – Mimy & Tony

Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – Shadow Forces

Burna Boy – Alone

Davido – Feel

Silvana Estrada – Milagro Y Disastre

Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) – Abundance In Millets

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – Pashto

Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – Todo Colores

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Olamide – Amapiano

Ayra Starr – Rush

Burna Boy – City Boys

Davido Featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable

Tyla – Water

Best Global Music Album

Susana Baca- Epifanías

Bokanté – History

Burna Boy – I Told Them…

Davido – Timeless

Shakti – This Moment

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton – Born For Greatness

Beenie Man – Simma

Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023

Burning Spear – No Destroyer

Julian Marley & Antacus – Colors of Royal

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Kirsten Agresta-Copely – Aquamarine

Omar Akram – Moments of Beauty

Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)

David Darling & Hans Christian – Ocean Dreaming Ocean

Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet – So She Howls

Best Children’s Music Album

Andrew & Polly – Ahhhhh!

Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon – Ancestars

DJ Willy Wow! – Hip Hope for Kids!

Uncle Jumbo – Taste The Sky

123 Andrés – We Grow Together Preschool Songs

Best Comedy Album

Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes – I’m An Entertainer

Chris Rock – Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love

Dave Chappelle – What’s In A Name?

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep – Big Tree

William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism

Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora

Various Artists – Barbie The Album

Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird Al Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

John Williams – The Fabelmans

John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarök

Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory – Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea” – Hogwarts Legacy

Sarah Schachner – Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II

Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Song Written for for Visual Media

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World

Rihanna – Lift Me Up

Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken

Best Music Video

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out

Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream

How I’m Feeling Now

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama

Best Recording Package

Caroline Rose – The Art of Forgetting

Hsing-Hui Cheng – Cadenza 21’

Perry Shall – Eletrophonic Chronic

Iam8bit – Gravity Falls

Yu Wei – Migration

Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck – Stumpwork

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project

Gieo

Inside: Deluxe Box Set

Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Best Album Notes

John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy – Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (album notes by Ashley Kahn)

Howdy Glenn – I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (album notes by Scott B. Bomar)

Iftin Band – Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (album notes by Vik Sohonie)

Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 (album notes by Jeff Place & John Troutman

Various Artists – Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (album notes by Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker

Best Historical Album

Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Various Artists – The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922

Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971

Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Bokanté – History

Boygenius – The Record

Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want to Turn Into You

Feist – Multitudes

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Fandango

Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces

Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry – Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor

Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Contemporary American Composers

Shara Nova & A Far Cry – The Blue Hour

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Brian Pidgeon

Best Remixed Recording

Depeche Mode – Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown – New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)

Lane 8 – Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Mariah Carey – Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)

Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange – Alien Love Call

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys – The Diary of Alicia Keys

Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarok

George Strait – Blue Clear Sky

Madison Beer – Silence Between Songs

Ryan Ylyate – Act 3 (Immersive Edition)

Best Instrumental Composition

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – Motion

John Williams – Helena’s Theme

Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis – Amerikkan Skin

Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music

Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – Cutey And The Dragon

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera – I Remember Mingus

Just 6 – Angels We Have Heard On High

Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music

The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel – Folsom Prison Blues

Wednesday Addams – Paint It Black

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Fenestra

Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest – Com Que Voz (Live)

Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – April in Paris

säje ft. Jacob Collier – In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning

Samara Joy – Lush Life

Best Orchestral Performance

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra – Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy

Los Angeles Philharmonic – Adès: Dante

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra – Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces

The Philadelphia Orchestra – Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony

San Francisco Symphony – Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Best Opera Recording

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Champion

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries

The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet – Little: Black Lodge

Best Choral Performance

The Clarion Choir – Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil

The Crossing – Carols After a Plague

Miró Quartet; Conspirare – The House Of Belonging

San Francisco Symphony Chorus – Ligeti: Lux Aeterna

Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir – Saariaho: Reconnaissance

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet – American Stories

Catalyst Quartet – Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker

Roomful Of Teeth – Rough Magic

Third Coast Percussion – Between Breaths

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos – Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Robert Black – Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light

Andy Akiho – Akiho: Cylinders

Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) – The American Project

Seth Parker Woods – Difficult Grace

Curtis Stewart – Of Love

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist – Because

Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist – Broken Branches

Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist – 40@40

Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist – Rising

Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) – Walking In The Dark

Best Classical Compendium

Anne Akiko Meyers – Fandango

Christopher Rountree, conductor – Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?

Peter Herresthal – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman – Passion For Bach And Coltrane

Chick Corea – Sardinia

Andy Akiho – Sculptures

Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights – Zodiac Suite

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) – Adès: Dante

Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony) – Akiho: In That Space, At That Time

William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth) – Brittelle: Psychedelics

Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic) – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) – Montgomery: Rounds