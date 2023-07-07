A dynamic duo! Taylor Swift teamed up with Fall Out Boy for a Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) track title, “Electric Touch,” and they brought all the rocker vibes.

“The moment you’ve all been waiting for,” the Fall Out Boy Instagram account shared on Friday, July 7. “‘Electric Touch’ with @taylorswift from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) out now.”

The duet features both vocals from Taylor and Patrick Stump, the lead singer of Fall Out Boy. Keep reading for a full “Electric Touch” lyrics breakdown.

What Is Taylor Swift and Fall Out Boy’s ‘Electric Touch’ About?

Per the lyrics, the song appears to be written about Taylor opening herself up to a new relationship following a breakup. She appears to note this by singing, “I’ve got my money on things goin’ badly / Got a history of stories ending sadly,” in the track’s first verse.

“All I know is this could either break my heart or bring it back to life / Got a feelin’ your electric touch could fill this ghost town up with life,” the song’s chorus reads. “And I want you now, wanna need you forever / In the heat of your electric touch.”

Taylor also appears to make reference to her lucky number, 13, in this track when referencing “it’s 8:05 and I see two headlights.” Fans were quick to notice that eight and five added together is 13.

Is Taylor Swift Friends With Fall Out Boy?

Not only did Taylor perform with the band at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — they sang “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark” together — the songstress has praised Fall Out Boy in various interviews over the years.

“I love Fall Out Boy so much. Their songwriting really influenced me, lyrically, maybe more than anyone else” Taylor revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone from September 2019, referring to “Sugar We’re Goin’ Down,” one of the group’s most popular songs. “They take a phrase and they twist it. ‘Loaded God complex/Cock it and pull it’? When I heard that, I was like, ‘I’m dreaming.'”

Similarly, she has shared that Fall Out Boy guitarist Pete Wentz “is probably … if I had to pick a favorite lyricist, it would be a tie between him and Lana Del Rey,” while chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music in October 2019.

“‘Blank Space’ is a song that’s just zingers,” she continued. “One after another after another, which I definitely learned from listening to Fall Out Boy.”

