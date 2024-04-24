We love that Keleigh Teller has Taylor Swift‘s back! According to fans, the actress may have taken some not-so-subtle shots at her bestie’s ex Joe Alwyn.

Keep reading to see the video of Keleigh seemingly throwing some shade.

To celebrate her London trip with husband Miles Teller, the model took to TikTok to post about their getaway. In one of the clips, Keleigh used a remix track of Taylor’s “London Boy” from 2019’s Lover and “So Long, London” from 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department.

Suspicions were raised after fans took a look in her comment section. One of her supporters wrote on the video, “London would heal me rn,” and Keleigh replied, “No it wouldn’t it’s grey and never changes” — oh snap!

Swifties quickly praised the actresses remark saying, “I love you sm for this,” while another wrote, “SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID.”

After the release of Taylor’s latest album in April 2024, fans of the pop star went to work to decode the meanings behind each song — and find out which track was about which ex-boyfriend.

Taylor’s record, “So Long, London” has supporters thinking it’s about the end of her six-year relationship with Joe. Not only is he from the region, but the two spent a considerable amount of time in the U.K. during their romance.

The former lovebirds first ignited dating rumors in May 2017 after The Sun had reported the two were in a secret relationship. Taylor later confirmed the speculation in a diary entry she added in the deluxe edition of her album, Lover.

“I’m essentially based in London, hiding out trying to protect us from the nasty world that just wants to ruin things,” she wrote in an entry from January 2017. “We have been together and no one has found out for 3 months now.”

Joe and Taylor would continue to run around in secrecy until December 2017, when the actor was spotted at one of her concerts. A year after the romance rumors started, the former couple made their relationship Instagram official.

However, after six years, the two called it quits in April 2023. At the time, outlets reported that the breakup was caused by “differences in their personalities,” per People.

