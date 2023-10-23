Best believe she’s still “Bejeweled“! Since 2023 began, Taylor Swift has been spotted out and about on multiple occasions — whether its during a girls night with her famous friends in New York City, or on a date with new beau Travis Kelce, she’s always slaying.

Keep reading to uncover all the photos the songstress has been spotted out this year.

Taylor might as well own 2023 at this point. Whether it was kickstarting her record-breaking Eras Tour, to releasing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), dropping Eras Tour: The Movie and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in October, and making headlines for her relationship with NFL star Travis (there was also Matty Healy).

In case you missed it (which you probably didn’t), rumors of the Traylor romance began after Travis spoke about attempting to give Taylor his number when he attended the Eras Tour in July 2023.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” the Kansas City Chiefs said during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with fellow NFL star brother, Jason Kelce. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets.”

Since then, the Grammy-winning actress has been spotted at several Kansas City Chiefs games, a.k.a. Travis’ team. The pair have also been seen holding hands on New York City dates and even made an appearance on Saturday Night Live together.

Travis has compared his current happiness with Taylor as being “on top of the world,” even comparing it to with winning the Super Bowl.

“I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world,” he said during a press conference in October 2023.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place, but at the same time, it comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason,” he conintued. “You just have to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I have always been good at compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building. I will just keep rolling with that.”

Click through our gallery to see all of Taylor’s going out looks of 2023 so far.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.