It’s a love story, baby just say yes! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are heating up — and they’ve even taken things public. The budding duo stepped out in New York City various times in October 2023, marking their first appearance together at events that weren’t NFL-related.

Travis made headlines when sharing his love for Taylor after seeing her Eras Tour concert in July 2023.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” the football star revealed on his “New Heights” podcast at the time. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets.”

The bracelet in question had “my number on it,” Travis said at the time, alluding to his phone number. In the months that followed, romance rumors started swirling. In September 2023, Travis revealed that he had invited Taylor to watch one of his games.

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” he said on “The Pat McAfee Show” at the time. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Days later, Taylor was photographed watching the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears. She’s since been photographed at more of Travis’ games. However, they took things to the next level in October 2023 when they both made surprise appearances on the season premiere episode of Saturday Night Live. While Taylor introduced her friend and collaborator Ice Spice ahead of her performance, Travis briefly appeared in one of the show’s sketches.

The sketch, titled, “Fox NFL Sunday,” made fun of the fact that Taylor has been the focal point of multiple football games this season. Travis made his surprise appearance at the end of the bit, saying “Yes, please!” when described as “someone who actually wants to talk football.” While their respective appearances on the show most definitely made headlines, it was the photos snapped after that everyone was talking about.

