During an interview with ASOS Magazine in 2014, Taylor spoke about her signature style — as well as avoiding fashion trends.

“I think that as much as you should be creative and experiment, there are certain things I know are fads, and so I try to steer clear of most of the obvious ones,” she said. “I play the tape of my life forward and don’t wear the things that my kids or grandkids will make fun of me for wearing, [like] ‘Wow, cool, Mom, cool cowboy boots that you were wearing constantly in 2006!'”

The Grammy winner continued, “For me, it’s important to be comfortable in what I’m wearing. Being comfortable means that no one’s going to be able to pull a fast one and take a picture of me that they’ll deem to be embarrassing. I don’t want to wear something so short that I’m scared there will be a wardrobe malfunction.”

On top of that, she also revealed that she dresses based on what her friends think, rather than anyone else.

“When I’m getting dressed, it’s always based on what my friends will think,” she added. “They are my number one priority, and the opinions of girls are more important to me at this point in my life.”

That checks, as she’s constantly spotted out with besties like Blake Lively, Keleigh Sperry, Sophie Turner, Suki Waterhouse, Brittany Mahomes, among so many others.

At the time, Taylor opened up to the magazine about keeping her friendships real. “My friends are the kind of people that have their own lives, and their own busy schedules, and that’s why we get along so well,” she revealed. “A lot of ‘celebrities’ surround themselves with these very chic cling-ons who don’t really have much of a job or a passion, they follow around their celebrity BFF and provide constant affirmation for them and I’m really not interested in that kind of deal.”

