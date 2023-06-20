When it comes to fashion weeks, Taylor Zakhar Perez is always taking over. The Red, White & Royal Blue actor can’t help but shut down every red carpet he walks on thanks to his fashion prowess and chiseled cheekbones.

“I’m the most awkward guy when it comes to people giving me compliments about the way I look,” the actor joked to Schön Magazine in August 2020. “I was born this way! I had no control over it!”

Taylor added, “A lot of the roles I go out for are ‘jock’ or ‘the handsome, could be a model’ kind of guy.”

With his career kicking off as Marco in the Kissing Booth 2, his good looks definitely helped his entry into stardom, and get the attention of some major fashion houses. In fact, Taylor has even teamed up with outdoor brand Merrell as one of their first-ever celebrity ambassadors in February 2023.

“We carefully selected each item in this collaboration looking for both performance elements and pieces stylish enough to be worn in daily life,” Taylor told The Hollywood Reporter at the time, referring to his co-collaborator, stylist Jason Bolden. “Jason and I wanted the collection to meet at the intersection of performance-driven lifestyle and fashion — offering versatile options to the adventure seeker who cares about what they’re wearing.”

Working with Merrell not only tapped into Taylor’s love of fashion, but his other hobbies as well.

“I am hella adventurous and surround myself with equally outgoing people, so I am into surfing, paddle boarding, riding motorcycles, camping, more extreme hiking, reading books by famous CEOs, tapping into my musical side, working on writing projects, and just researching where I want to travel to next,” the Netflix star told ContentMode in a past interview about what he does when not acting. “But also reading scripts and deciding what is the next project to take on.”

It seems like Taylor does it all, and we can confirm, he really does! For example, when attending the Prada fashion show in Milan in June 2023, he arrived shirtless with green pants, before completing the look with a black top. It’s safe to say, he knows exactly what he’s doing.

Click through our gallery to see photos of Taylor’s best red carpet moments over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.