A star-studded cast! Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue film adaptation is set to premiere on August 11, 2023, and the streaming service is finally giving fans cast details.

While Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine were announced as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry, respectively, in June 2022 — way before filming started — details about the supporting roles have been kept under wraps. However, it seems the casting is spot on thus far.

Based on the novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston, the movie is set to follow Alex, the son of the first-ever female President of the United States and his long-standing hatred for Britain’s Prince Henry.

“Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous — and very public — altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time,” the movie’s official logline reads. “Going into damage control mode, their powerful families and respective handlers force the two rivals into a staged ‘truce.’ But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.”

When auditioning for the roles, both Taylor and Nicholas were instantly drawn to their characters.

“One of my great fears is being misunderstood,” Nicholas explained during an interview with GQ from June 2023. “Henry has to live with that every day. It just felt like a beautiful story: someone who’s largely pretended to be someone else their whole life, and then this other person completely obliterates their worldview.”

Since they were fast friends on set, Nicholas says the more intimate scenes between their characters weren’t too difficult to film, joking about the “choreography” they had to do.

“It’s a crazy thing to be intimate in that way with your friend,” Nicholas explained. “And we want people to fall in love with these characters, because their love has to be real.”

Taylor added, “Our guards were down during the rehearsals.” Once the scene was finished, though, The Kissing Booth star recalled, “One of us would say something stupid, like, ‘Get off me!’”

Wondering who is starring alongside these two heartthrobs? Click through our gallery to meet the Red, White & Royal Blue cast and their characters.

