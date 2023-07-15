A newcomer is making his way to Cousins Beach! Actor Will Spencer made his debut on The Summer I Turned Pretty as Taylor’s (Rain Spencer) boyfriend, Milo, in the second season, which premiered via Prime Video in July 2023.

“Who’s ready for summer?” the actor shared via Instagram in June 2023, teasing his character. Keep reading for everything to know about Will, including his age, roles and more.

Who Is Will Spencer?

The former child star was born on February 5, 2001, and got his start at a young age. Over the years, fans have watched Will in projects such as A Tiger’s Tail, Ghost Squad, The Kids from 62-F, 9-1-1: Lone Star and 1883, among other roles. Aside from appearing in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, Will has some upcoming roles, including Ben & Lacy.

According to his Instagram, Will also appears to be super into photography.

Is Will Spencer in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2?

Will made his debut in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premiere as Milo, Taylor’s boyfriend. When hearing that her story was going to include a love interest for the show’s second season, Rain recalled being “so excited” to delve into this story.

“Jenny [Han] and I talked about it before we shot season 1, and she said she wanted to expand on Taylor’s character in season two moving forward. So, she asked me to basically go on this journey with her,” the actress gushed to 1883 Magazine in July 2023. “It was really exciting for me. I think that Taylor is someone that has a lot of walls up and she has a lot of defense mechanisms, and so, she kind of tells the world that she’s one way when in reality, I think, she’s a total softie. I believe that Taylor is so extremely sensitive that she has to act like she doesn’t care.”

Is Will Spencer a Singer?

Just like his The Summer I Turned Pretty character, Will is a singer. In the show’s second season, Milo is the lead singer of a band and rocks out on stage with Taylor watching closely by his side. In real life, Will shared an original song clip via Instagram in June 2023.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.