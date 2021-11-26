The Holiday Season is officially here, and these celebs are ready to celebrate! So many stars showed off their 2021 Thanksgiving celebrations via social media.

Camila Cabello, for one, shared a video of her cozying up with her dogs alongside a heartfelt message to fans.

“I have a lot to be thankful for, but I’m especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate,” the “Havana” songstress shared on Thursday, November 25. “Happy gratitude day everybody! I’m very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music and support me on this creative/ life journey! Even though I haven’t met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness and support and I’m sending it to all of you right back!”

Camila continued: “After all, we’re all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world and I do believe we’re all interconnected and are never truly alone. Grateful for my human family and friends and my plant and animal family and friends. Sending you guys so much love and gratitude today.”

Her message came days after she and former flame Shawn Mendes announced their break up after two years together.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in a joint social media statement on November 17. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

In Camila’s Thanksgiving video, one of the dogs she appeared to be sitting with was her and Shawn’s pup Tarzan. They adopted the dog in November 2020, and have been sharing photos of him online ever since. “I have never met you but I love you,” the bio for Tarzan’s Instagram account reads.

Tarzan also seemed to have an eventful Thanksgiving, as per his Instagram post about the holiday.

“Today there Is a lot of Food in the kitchen that Mommy probably Won’t let me have stupid Mommy!!!! But i also Love her So much because she takes me Out to Play and I love to Walk With her and I alWays want her to Play with me and my Toy,” the pet’s caption read, alongside several videos of him playing. “Happy Gratitude daY I am Gratitude when I Play and Eat Mommy’s Food.”

Scroll through our gallery to see how your other favorite stars celebrated Thanksgiving 2021.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.