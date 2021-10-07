Thanks to Netflix, the holiday season is coming early in 2021. The streaming service officially announced a full list of movies and TV shows being released during the most wonderful time of the year!

The third installment in Vanessa Hudgens‘ fan-favorite holiday series will finally premiere this year. Titled The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, the Disney Channel alum will be back as all three characters — Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy and Fiona. This time around, the trio must work together to retrieve an old relic after it was stolen. Along the way, fans will meet a mysterious man from Fiona’s past. Of course, there will be more romance and a sure-to-be amazing switch between the lookalike main characters.

When it was first announced that The Princess Switch franchise would be continuing with a third movie, Vanessa confirmed that she would definitely not be playing more than three characters.

“There will be still three of me, which is more than enough in my opinion,” she joked while chatting with POPSUGAR in November 2020. “We’ve been working on the script, continuing to elevate the franchise because it’s always scary doing sequels. But it’s going to be fun. There’s going to be great ‘fits. I’m really excited.” Additionally, the actress told Entertainment Tonight around the same time that three roles in one movie are her “limit,” noting, “It is all that my mental capacity can handle.” Fans have been waiting patiently for The Princess Switch 3 after Vanessa shared via social media that she and the cast had officially finished filming in March 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “And that’s a wrap on Princess Switch 3. What a whirlwind. Man, everyone worked their asses off. AND stayed safe,” the High School Musical alum captioned an Instagram post at the time. “BIG thanks to @netflix for taking the extra precautions to keep us on track and bring that new new to your screens.” Other new movies include A Boy Called Christmas, A Castle For Christmas and Love Hard, which stars Nina Dobrev. In her holiday flick, The Vampire Diaries alum stars as a journalist who travels across the country after meeting a guy — who is played by Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet — on a dating app only to find out that she has been catfished by the hottie’s childhood bestie. So, mark your calendars and get ready for holiday content! Scroll through our gallery for Netflix’s full holiday streaming slate.

