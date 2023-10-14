Another book to movie adaptation — and this one will have One Direction fans quite intrigued. The Idea of You, based on the book of the same name written by Robinne Lee, is set to star Nicholas Galitzine alongside Anne Hathaway as they take on a pretty iconic love story.

“A few years ago, my husband was away on business, and I was up late surfing music videos on YouTube when I came across the face of a boy I’d never seen in a band I’d never paid attention to, and it was so aesthetically perfect it took me by surprise,” author Robinne shared during a 2017 interview, revealing her inspiration behind the book. “It was like … art. I spent a good hour or so Googling and trying to figure out who this kid was, and in doing so, I dscovered that he often dated older women, and so the seed was planted.”

Can anyone guess who she’s talking about? Keep reading for everything to know about the movie so far.

What Is ‘The Idea of You’ About?

The forthcoming movie will follow the story of a single mother (played by Anne) who starts a secret relationship with fictional band August Moon’s frontman, Hayes (played by Nicholas), after they meet at Coachella.

Is ‘The Idea of You’ Based on Harry Styles?

Originally, Robinne played coy about the Harry Styles connection. However, she’s since admitted that he was partly an inspiration for Hayes.

“This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles,” the author explained to Vogue in 2020. “It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole.”

She added, “I made him into my dream guy. Like Prince Harry, meets Harry [Styles].”

When Will ‘The Idea of You’ Be Released?

There’s no release date just yet. However, the cast did finish filming in December 2022. At the time, Nicholas shared a collage of photos, reminiscing on the “special” project.

“Unfortunately, I can’t share half the photos or I’ll spoil our story,” he wrote at the time. “To my wonderful crew, I can’t thank you enough for the beautiful experience I had on this job. Love you.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.