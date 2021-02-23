Get ready to LOL with Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen! The stars of the new movie The Map of Tiny Perfect Things caught up with J-14 exclusively and shared their most embarrassing moments from the film’s set. From the sound of it, things got awkward behind-the-scenes for both actors, especially when Kyle was unable to get one scene absolutely perfect. Be sure to watch the video above, and watch The Map of Tiny Perfect Things on Prime Video, out now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.