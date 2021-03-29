After winning season 15 of The Voice, songstress Chevel Shepherd is making a major name for herself in the music industry. The 18-year-old musician released her debut EP Everybody’s Got A Story on Friday, March 26, and it’s full of super meaningful songs that represent who Chevel is “as a country artist and as a person.”

One track, which she tells J-14 exclusively is “tender” with the story it tells is titled “Good Boy.” To go along with the track’s release, Chevel teamed up with Julie and the Phantoms heartthrob Charlie Gillespie for the “Good Boy” music video, which premiered on Monday, March 29. The pair met while working with Kenny Ortega on a live pitch production of the musical Hair in February 2020.

“The concept for the music video is essentially dating through the ages. Charlie and I play the couple trying to convince parents that the boy, Charlie in this case, can be trusted as a ‘good boy.’ We make our way through the decades,” she explains. “Charlie radiates talent and a love for life in whatever he does. As a close friend of mine, I’m inspired by just being around him. We had so much fun filming the video together! One night on set while we were filming the diner scenes, we chugged like six sodas, a milkshake and a banana split, and we just couldn’t stop laughing. He’s one of my favorite people.”

When it comes to her other recently released tunes, Chevel notes that “some songs really show off my sassy side, like ‘Southern Boy’ and ‘Snakes.'”

She continues, “I chose songs for my debut EP that resonate with my life and highlight great storytelling. I’m not nervous to release music that is real — I feel grateful to have this platform to express myself and let people get to know me better.”

Following her stint on The Voice, Chevel says that her life was “turned upside down in the best way.” Before the coronavirus pandemic, the talented teen was given “so many opportunities and was able to tour around the country,” but now, her music is her main focus.

“Music has kept me sane during the pandemic so it’s been great to work on it while cooped up in the house,” she gushes. “I think music is what heals and connects us all, so what better time to immerse yourself in music than now?!”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the singer has also been able to work alongside strong female forces in the music industry who “have paved the way and set a priceless example for me.” Chevel calls country legend Loretta Lynn one of her “biggest inspirations” and remembers the best piece of advice The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson gave her while on the singing competition show.

“Kelly Clarkson told me to just be myself. That stuck with me,” she explains. “We each bring something unique to the table and that is invaluable.”

When it comes to Chevel’s career, she has a lot of plans for the future! The brunette beauty hopes to tour once it’s safe to do so and “will continue to work on music, begin songwriting and continue acting.”

Chevel’s debut EP Everybody’s Got A Story is out now.

