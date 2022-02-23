They’re back! The Wilds is returning to Prime Video with a new cast of characters and tons of stars reprising their roles.

The show premiered on the streaming service in December 2020 and became a cult favorite castaway series. Upon its premiere, The Wilds introduced viewers to a group of teenage girls who are stranded on a deserted island following a plane crash. Throughout the first season, the girls work together to get off the island while flashbacks give viewers details into the girls’ lives and flash-forward scenes reveal that the crash was orchestrated as part of a social experiment. The flash-forward scenes also show that the group eventually gets rescued from the island only to find out that there’s a group of boys seemingly experiencing the same thing on a separate island.

Per a February 2022 report from TV Line, the second season — which is set to premiere on May 6, 2022 — will continue to follow the group of girls and introduce boys into the mix. “The new season ratchets up the drama by revealing that the girls aren’t the only ones being studied … there’s a new set of subjects, an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master,” the official logline reads.

Although her character died in season 1, actress Chi Nguyen (who played Jeanette Dao and Linh Bach) teased what she hopes to see for the girls in The Wilds‘ second season.

“Perhaps they will come up with an escape plan of sorts,” the actress predicted while talking with J-14 exclusively in December 2020. “I hope fans will keep following our journey and be excited about what’s to come of the beautiful and important story of The Wilds.”

Throughout her time on the series, Chi “kind of played three different character portrayals.” She was introduced to the girls as Jeanette, which turned out to be a false identity. The character, actually named Line, was put on the island “to make sure everything goes according to plan.” Then, she died.

“Without her presence, it would be very easy for things to go haywire,” Chi told J-14. “But on a deeper level, it kind of became the very first sacrifice that has been made under this scheme, in the name of progress and revolution.”

