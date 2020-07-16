TikTok star Julia Carolann, who worked in a famous New York City restaurant, has been spilling all the tea on how various celebrities treated her, and fans cannot get enough of it!

Most recently, the internet sensation (who was a hostess at the hot spot Nobu Downtown) has racked up more than one million views on a video she posted about her experiences with different stars.

Julia rated Josh Peck with a 10/10, explaining, “Him and his wife came in for a lunch reservation one day, and he was so friendly. I honestly think he’s the nicest celebrity I ever met. It fulfilled all my childhood dreams.”

As for Kendall Jenner, she gave the reality star a 4/10.

“I unfortunately didn’t have the best experience with [her]. She used to come in all the time and was pretty cold to staff. She also usually has someone speak for her and doesn’t speak directly to staff,” the social media star explained. “I’m going to give her a benefit of the doubt and say she’s just shy.”

Julia gave Nick Jonas a rating of 8/10.

“He came in with his friends one time and he was really normal and chill. Not too much to report on this but he definitely seems like a nice guy,” she dished.

When Beyoncé came into the restaurant, Julia explained it was “the most starstruck she had ever been.”

“She made sure when she left to look at me and give me a big smile,” the TikToker revealed. “She said, ‘Thank you.’ She’s beautiful.”

In another video, Julia spoke out about Hailey Baldwin‘s behavior in the restaurant, and claimed that the model was “not nice” to her, giving her a 3.5/10. After catching wind of her comments, the blonde beauty took to the comment section to reply and apologize.

“Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude,” the Hailey wrote. “That’s not ever my intention!”

In another comment, she added, “Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad [you] called me out so I can do better! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person.”

Julia also rated Gigi and Bella Hadid with a 10/10 and said they were “literally so nice.” Cameron Dallas received a 4/10 because she claimed he was “rude.” As for Kylie Jenner, well, the influencer alleged that “she was fine, but she topped $20 on a $500 dinner bill. Do with that information what you will.”

