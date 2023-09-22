Nayeon is definitely a massive star in K-pop. The South Korean idol is known as being the center of one of the K-pop’s biggest acts, TWICE. Keep reading to learn more about Nayeon.

Who Is Nayeon?

Nayeon was born on September 22, 1995, making her a Virgo. She joined JYP Entertainment as a K-pop trainee in 2010 at the age of just 15, and would debut with TWICE as the group’s “center” and lead singer in 2015.

A “center” in K-pop is also known as the “face of the group,” and is oftentimes taken by a member who is an all-around entertainer and who best fits the group’s “concept.” Centers are not to be mistaken with the “visual” of K-pop groups, which is the member that best represents South Korean beauty standards.

In June 2022, Nayeon was the first member of TWICE to go solo, releasing her debut EP, Im Nayeon. The mini-album went on to peak at number seven on the US Billboard 200, making her the first South Korean soloist to enter the chart’s top 10.

The Korean songstress isn’t just popular around the world, but also among her fellow K-pop idols! She’s known as the social butterfly of TWICE, as she’s friends with numerous K-pop stars such as BLACKPINK‘s Jennie Kim, Red Velvet‘s Yeri, GFRIEND’s Sowon and SOMI.

Who Are TWICE?

TWICE has nine members including Nayeon, leader Jihyo, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

The group was formed through a survival show called Sixteen, under JYP Entertainment and officially debuted on October 20, 2015, with their song “Like OOH-AHH.” Since then, TWICE has become one of the biggest K-pop groups of all time. In 2021, they surpassed Little Mix to become the girl group with the most music videos to have more than 100 million views on YouTube.

Nayeon told Cosmopolitan that they never could have expected the level of fame that TWICE has risen to. “We didn’t imagine this. Not just us, but the K-pop market has really expanded over the years,” she explained. “So, I think that’s another reason why we have so many global fans now. Because we had our debut in Korea, I think our initial hope was to let ourselves be known to as many people as possible in Korea. We didn’t really expect the global fans.”

